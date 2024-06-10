Punjab CM Mann Rallies AAP in Post-Election Drive

In a crucial meeting on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened with party leaders of Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies, emphasizing the importance of localized development work.

The AAP's Amritsar candidate, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Fatehgarh Sahib nominee, Gurpreet Singh GP, who both faced defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, attended the session. Mann expressed gratitude to AAP workers for their unwavering dedication during the elections, labeling them as the backbone of the party.

Chief Minister Mann urged assembly segment leaders to concentrate on grassroots development, addressing constituents' issues directly, as the AAP aims to recover from their recent electoral losses. This aligns with Mann's ongoing efforts to gather feedback post the general election, where Congress emerged a formidable victor, clinching seven of 13 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)