AAP Protests Haryana Water Row: 'Capital Crisis'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Monday at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, alleging that Haryana is withholding the capital's share of Yamuna water, leading to shortages amid a relentless heatwave.

Scores of AAP workers, including MLA Kuldeep Kumar, rallied against the BJP-led Haryana government, accusing it of playing 'dirty politics' to deprive Delhiites of essential water supplies. Kumar called for intervention from the Lt Governor to resolve the crisis.

Protests extended to multiple notable locations including the BJP headquarters, Mandi House, and Connaught Place. AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel stressed the dire need for water, highlighting that Delhi's status as the capital requires uninterrupted water supply. He vowed persistent agitation until the issue is resolved, dismissing BJP's counterclaims of AAP's mismanagement and water misuse.

