Mohan Charan Majhi: Rise to Odisha's Top Leadership

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a BJP legislature party meeting, which was also attended by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as an observer.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:37 IST
In a significant political development, BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been named the new Chief Minister of Odisha. This important announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a BJP legislature party meeting held on Tuesday.

Mohan Charan Majhi, who serves as the MLA for Keonjhar, was chosen for this top post after a thorough selection process within the party. The BJP legislature party meeting saw the participation of prominent figures, including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who attended as an observer.

This leadership change is expected to bring a new wave of political dynamics in Odisha, as the BJP positions itself for future electoral challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

