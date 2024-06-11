President Muizzu's Successful Indian Sojourn: Strengthening Maldives Ties

President Mohamed Muizzu characterized his inaugural visit to India as a significant success for both the Maldives and the broader region. Expressing optimism, Muizzu stated, 'God willing,' the robust ties between the two nations will usher in increased prosperity for the Maldivians.

'This trip has been a success for the Maldives and for the region too,' Muizzu, who is recognized for his pro-China leanings, remarked to state-run PSM Media, concluding his visit to India where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Prime Minister Modi was inaugurated for a third consecutive term on Sunday, with several heads of state from India's neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region in attendance. Muizzu expressed delight over receiving Prime Minister Modi's invitation and 'equally delighted' at attending the event. Additionally, high-level meetings were held with Prime Minister Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, strengthening optimistic bilateral ambitions for the future of the Maldives.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, it was noted that President Muizzu attended a banquet hosted by President Draupadi Murmu and engaged in discussions to fortify bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India. President Murmu expressed hope that the island nation, under Muizzu's leadership, will continue on its path of prosperity and development.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also conveyed his enthusiasm for future collaboration between India and the Maldives, anticipated as fruitful. Muizzu's visit occurred almost six months after taking office last November, following visits to Turkiye and China, diverging from the traditional first call to New Delhi.

However, relations hit turbulence after Muizzu demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives shortly after taking office, a decision that saw them replaced by Indian civilians recently.

