Congress' Gogoi Claims Modi's Leadership Style Threatens Coalition Stability

In a critical assessment of the current political landscape, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style, suggesting it jeopardizes the stability of the coalition NDA government. Gogoi articulated his views during an interaction with PTI editors, asserting that Modi's approach does not inspire confidence for a full term in office.

Gogoi emphasized that parliamentary democracy will remain unchanged as long as Modi leads, pointing to the strengthened opposition of over 230 MPs from the INDIA bloc as a robust defense against potential overreach by the BJP. He predicted the collapse of the coalition government, questioning Modi's ability to manage a broad alliance.

Gogoi also criticized Modi's decision-making process, citing instances like demonetization and the abrogation of Article 370, where key cabinet members were reportedly kept in the dark. He stressed that unlike past coalition governments, Modi's administration lacks the flexibility, inclusivity, and willingness to listen, traits essential for coalition stability.

