Mohan Charan Majhi Named New Chief Minister of Odisha

BJP's tribal leader, Mohan Charan Majhi, has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha, according to an announcement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh also revealed that KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were named deputy chief ministers. The new government will take oath on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:15 IST
In a significant political development, BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been named the new chief minister of Odisha, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

At the same press conference, Singh revealed that KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are to serve as the state's deputy chief ministers.

The decision came out of a BJP legislature party meeting, attended by Singh and Union minister Bhupender Yadav. Majhi, 52, won the Keonjhar assembly constituency against BJD's Mina Majhi with a margin of 11,577 votes. The new government is set to take the oath of office at Janata Maidan on Wednesday.

