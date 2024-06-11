Far-Right Gains Momentum: France's National Rally Shakes Up National Elections

Empowered by a stunning triumph at the European elections, France's far-right National Rally, led by star leader Jordan Bardella, has swiftly commenced its national campaign. Bardella promises supporters 'the largest possible majority' in the looming parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties on both the left and right are frantically forging alliances and fielding candidates for the snap national elections instigated by President Emmanuel Macron, following his party's crushing defeat by the far right in the European Union vote. Notably, there's consensus among prominent figures on both sides: they refuse to cooperate with Macron.

Despite persistent divisions, left-wing parties formed a new alliance on Monday, including the Greens, Socialists, Communists, and the far-left France Unbowed. However, the coalition has yet to agree on a leader or program.

In reaction to the European elections, left-wing politicians are determined to unite to prevent a National Rally victory, which could see the French far right leading for the first time since World War II. They've pledged not to align with Macron's centrists.

In a joint statement, the new alliance called for all left-leaning forces, including labor unions, to back a 'new popular front' against Macron and the National Rally's 'racist project.' Meanwhile, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is consolidating power on the right ahead of the June 30 and July 7 elections. She has engaged in talks with other right-wing figures and conservative Republicans to form a united front.

'We have a historic chance to allow the national camp to put France back on track,' Le Pen stated in a broadcast interview on Monday. She believes that National Rally and conservatives can agree on several policy goals, including economic recovery, boosting purchasing power, and immigration control.

Bardella, Le Pen's protégé, also called on French conservatives to align with National Rally, urging them to 'stop being Emmanuel Macron's political crutch' in a Tuesday interview.

