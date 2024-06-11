Ex-Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Faces Disqualification Battle

In a developing saga, former Delhi social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced on Tuesday that he is seeking legal advice regarding a notice served by the Delhi Assembly concerning his possible disqualification as an MLA. Anand, who left the Aam Aadmi Party in April and contested the Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat for the Bahujan Samaj Party, remains tight-lipped about the situation.

Anand confirmed receiving a show-cause notice, which he has yet to respond to, stating that he will rely on his lawyers' guidance to navigate the issue. The ex-minister hinted at revealing his course of action by the week's end if disqualification ensues under the anti-defection law.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel noted that Anand has neither replied to the notice nor attended the required assembly session on Tuesday. Goel mentioned that Anand would be given another opportunity to present his case on Friday, after which appropriate legal measures will be taken.

