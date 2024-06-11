Left Menu

Hope for Congress in Haryana as Bhupinder Singh Hooda Gears Up for Elections

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized the winnability of candidates as a crucial factor in the upcoming Haryana elections. Hooda criticized the BJP's governance, describing it as a 'dark decade,' and asserted that the public favors Congress. He confirmed no alliance with AAP for the state polls.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has underscored the importance of candidate winnability in the forthcoming Haryana elections. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Hooda claimed that the Congress party is gaining robust public support and is well-positioned for the October assembly polls.

'Our criteria will remain the same, winnability is a key factor,' stated the former Chief Minister, emphasizing that people are determined to bring the Congress back to power. Hooda lambasted the BJP government, describing their ten-year rule as a 'dark decade.'

Flanked by state Congress chief Udai Bhan and MPs Deepender Hooda and Jai Prakash, Hooda clarified that the Congress will not form an alliance with AAP for the state election, reiterating that their partnership was limited to the national level for the Lok Sabha polls. Hooda also criticized the BJP government for suspending the scheme that allocated free plots to nearly 4 lakh families, a scheme that the Congress had initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

