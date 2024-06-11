China Congratulates Modi on Third Term, Pushes for Better Relations

In a notable diplomatic gesture, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing a third term. Emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations, Li highlighted that the development of sound and steady China-India ties is crucial not only for the prosperity of both nations but also for regional and global stability, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Li reiterated China's willingness to work collaboratively with India to move bilateral relations in the right direction. Modi, who was sworn in for a historic third term, leads the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Amid a backdrop of strained relations since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, both countries are hopeful for a healthier and more stable future. The Chinese Foreign Ministry echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Modi's victory and urging a forward-looking approach to mend ties. Future talks between military commanders are anticipated to resolve ongoing border disputes.

