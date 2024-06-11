Haiti's New Cabinet Signals Bold Change Amid Crisis
Haiti's transition council announced a new cabinet under Prime Minister Garry Conille. The move significantly departs from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's administration, reducing the number of ministers and choosing individuals from outside the political class. This change comes as Haiti grapples with a humanitarian crisis driven by armed gangs.
Haiti's transition council issued a decree on Tuesday announcing its picks to form Prime Minister Garry Conille's cabinet, marking a stark departure from the previous administration as the country battles a humanitarian crisis fueled by armed gangs.
The cabinet, announced nearly two weeks after Conille himself was named, trims the number of ministers and replaces all the ministers from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's cabinet, with many of the names drawn from outside the political class altogether.
