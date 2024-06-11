Haiti's New Cabinet Signals Bold Change Amid Crisis

Haiti's transition council issued a decree on Tuesday announcing its picks to form Prime Minister Garry Conille's cabinet, marking a stark departure from the previous administration as the country battles a humanitarian crisis fueled by armed gangs.

The cabinet, announced nearly two weeks after Conille himself was named, trims the number of ministers and replaces all the ministers from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's cabinet, with many of the names drawn from outside the political class altogether.

