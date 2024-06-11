Left Menu

Haiti's New Cabinet Signals Bold Change Amid Crisis

Haiti's transition council announced a new cabinet under Prime Minister Garry Conille. The move significantly departs from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's administration, reducing the number of ministers and choosing individuals from outside the political class. This change comes as Haiti grapples with a humanitarian crisis driven by armed gangs.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:55 IST
Haiti's New Cabinet Signals Bold Change Amid Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's transition council issued a decree on Tuesday announcing its picks to form Prime Minister Garry Conille's cabinet, marking a stark departure from the previous administration as the country battles a humanitarian crisis fueled by armed gangs.

The cabinet, announced nearly two weeks after Conille himself was named, trims the number of ministers and replaces all the ministers from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's cabinet, with many of the names drawn from outside the political class altogether.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024