U.S. Evaluates Hamas' Response to U.N.-Backed Gaza Truce Proposal
The United States is reviewing Hamas' formal reply to a U.N.-endorsed Gaza truce proposal, received via Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed during a virtual press briefing that it's beneficial to have Hamas' response and that U.S. officials are carefully assessing it.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 01:12 IST
The United States has received and is evaluating Palestinian group Hamas' formal reply to a U.N.-backed Gaza truce proposal sent to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Kirby, in a virtual briefing with reporters, said it was helpful to have a response from Hamas and that U.S. officials were working their way through it.
