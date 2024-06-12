Left Menu

U.S. Evaluates Hamas' Response to U.N.-Backed Gaza Truce Proposal

The United States is reviewing Hamas' formal reply to a U.N.-endorsed Gaza truce proposal, received via Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed during a virtual press briefing that it's beneficial to have Hamas' response and that U.S. officials are carefully assessing it.

  • Country:
  • United States

Kirby, in a virtual briefing with reporters, said it was helpful to have a response from Hamas and that U.S. officials were working their way through it.

