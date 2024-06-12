U.S. Evaluates Hamas' Response to U.N.-Backed Gaza Truce Proposal

The United States has received and is evaluating Palestinian group Hamas' formal reply to a U.N.-backed Gaza truce proposal sent to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby, in a virtual briefing with reporters, said it was helpful to have a response from Hamas and that U.S. officials were working their way through it.

