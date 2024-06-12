Biden's Pledge: Cooperation with France's Elected Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to working with any democratically elected leader of France, regardless of who they are, according to White House spokesman John Kirby. This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron called for snap legislative elections following a significant defeat in the European Union vote to Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 01:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will work with the Democratically elected leaders of France, no matter who they are, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron rolled the dice on his political future on Sunday, calling snap legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- France
- Macron
- Le Pen
- White House
- John Kirby
- Elections
- European Union
- Politics
- Legislative
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravi Kishan Predicts Opposition's Downfall in Lok Sabha Elections
"Congress is biggest enemy of minorities..." PM Modi explains why reservation is a key issue in 2024 elections
From Protests to Power: Young Climate Activists Eye EU Elections
Sri Lanka's Referendum Proposal: Delaying Elections for Economic Stability
Emerging Markets Brace for Inflation Data and South African Elections