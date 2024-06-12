Left Menu

Congress Raises Alarm Over J&K Terror Attacks, Seeks Answers from Centre

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has raised alarms over a series of recent terrorist attacks, questioning the central government's claims of improved security in the region. Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani demanded explanations and emphasized the need for tighter security, especially with the annual Amarnath Yatra approaching.

Updated: 12-06-2024 17:10 IST
The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has sounded the alarm over a series of recent terrorist attacks and is demanding answers from the central government regarding the region's security situation.

Sunday witnessed an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, leading to a tragic incident that killed nine and injured 41. Shortly after, terrorists targeted a joint checkpost in Doda, wounding six security personnel. Late Tuesday, an encounter in Kathua district led to the death of a suspected Pakistani terrorist and a CRPF jawan.

Addressing the concerns, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani criticized the central government for claiming an improved security environment post the abrogation of Article 370. He questioned the efficacy of security measures and demanded accountability from the prime minister and home minister.

