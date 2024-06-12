Qatar's Firm Call to End War in Gaza
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, urged for a firm end to the war in Gaza during a press conference in Doha with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He emphasized the clear shift in the conflict and called for action.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.
"We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", he said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.
