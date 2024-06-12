Qatar's Firm Call to End War in Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.

"We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", he said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.

