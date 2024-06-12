Global Political Events: Upcoming Key Political Visits and Summits

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Italy for meetings with Group of Seven leaders aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine and on China for its support of Moscow and excess industrial capacity. - 0900 GMT

BERN/BERLIN – President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel is on a visit to Switzerland and Germany. (To June 19) STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI - Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, starts official visits to Sweden and Finland. (June 13) ANKARA - Defense Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin makes his five-day working visit in Turkiye. (final day) AMMAN/CAIRO/JERUSALEM/DOHA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start his tour of Jordan, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar. (final day) GENEVA - ILO, International Labour Conference, 112th session. (to June 14) SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) NEW YORK, U.S - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to travel to the United States for a working visit to the states of Georgia and New York. (To June 13)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals with visits to Brunei and Malaysia. (final day) ULAANBAATAR - At the invitation of President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith will pay a state visit to Mongolia. (final day) DILI - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visits East Timor, meeting President José Ramos-Horta and other members of the leadership. (final day) ASTANA - At the invitation of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay state visit to Kazakhstan. (June 13) ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosts his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Ankara for talks that are expected to cover bilateral issues and other topics including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Malaysia as part of his first overseas trip since taking office last month. Wong will meet his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during his visit. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Moscow. - 0600 GMT

BUDAPEST - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Budapest to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. - 1000 GMT GENEVA - WHO director-general and experts hold news conference on global health issue with focus expected on Gaza. - 1400 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold a news conference ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers Brussels. - 1600 GMT MADRID - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Spain to hold talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (to June 13).

GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

** TASHKENT - President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (To June 15) ** BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at G7 meeting venue and will attend outreach countries meeting with G7 leaders. - 1200 GMT

** BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italian President Sergio Mattarella hosts dinner for G7 leaders. - 1900 GMT WELLINGTON/CANBERRA/KUALA LUMPUR - Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang will visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. (To June 20) HELSINKI - Finland's president Alexander Stubb will host annual two-day foreign policy talks to discuss with top official's topical matters such as aid to Ukraine and the implications of Finland's NATO membership. (To June 14) BRUSSELS - NATO-Ukraine Council meets at the level of defense ministers. LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To June 14) NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT

MANILA - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Manila. – 0330 GMT DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT

KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament. BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 14 ** BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - G7 leaders and Pope Francis arrive at meeting venue, and are to be welcomed by Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, where they will hold sessions on AI, energy and Africa/Mediterranean - 1100 GMT

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy by the invitation of the Rome government. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels.

SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 17 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel - 1200 GMT GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

** CHAD - Chad holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 26

LONDON - Emperor of Japan Naruhito visits United Kingdom (to June 28) GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 30

FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)

VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)