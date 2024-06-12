Left Menu

YSR Congress Warns BJP of Rajya Sabha Struggles, Denounces TDP-Jana Sena Allegations

Following its recent electoral defeat, the YSR Congress cautions the BJP about the necessity of its 11 Rajya Sabha MPs' support to pass bills. The party criticizes the TDP and Jana Sena for alleged violence against its sympathisers. They seek intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, calling for justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:37 IST
The YSR Congress, ousted from power in Andhra Pradesh, issued a stern warning to the BJP, highlighting the crucial need for its 11 Rajya Sabha MPs' support to pass bills. The party also condemned the TDP and Jana Sena for allegedly targeting its sympathizers post-election.

Senior YSR Congress leaders accused the TDP and Jana Sena of unleashing violence on their party members, adding they've sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to address the issue. Speaking to reporters, YSR Congress leaders emphasized their continued significance in the Parliament despite losing state power.

YSR Congress leader V Vijayasai Reddy noted that the party's MPs are still a formidable force in the Rajya Sabha, crucial for the BJP's legislative agenda. He mentioned the party's readiness to support the central government on issues beneficial to Andhra Pradesh and the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

