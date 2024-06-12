Ceasefire Negotiation Stalls: Israel and Hamas Lock Horns Over Amendments

The controversial ceasefire proposal in Gaza, supported by the United States and the international community, faces significant hurdles as key parties, Hamas and Israel, raise objections and demands. Hamas, while accepting the broad terms, has pushed for substantial amendments to ensure a permanent ceasefire and total Israeli withdrawal. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly questioned aspects of the plan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Qatar during his eighth visit to the region following Hamas' October 7 attack, acknowledged the challenges in the negotiations. Blinken confirmed that Hamas has sought numerous changes, some of which are deemed manageable while others are not. The stalemate highlights persistent division over core issues that mediators have been striving to resolve for months.

With Hamas demanding the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and Israel determined to neutralize Hamas' military capabilities, the path to a ceasefire remains fraught. The negotiation complexities further underscore the deep mistrust between the two sides, alongside political pressures within Israel that could impact the government's decisions.

