Grisly Murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar Uncovered

Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was killed in a New Town flat, allegedly by Mohammad Siyam Hussain and others. The group disposed of his body in various locations. The case came to light after a complaint from Anar's friend. Hussain and accomplices are in police custody.

Updated: 12-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was brutally smothered with a pillow soon after entering a New Town flat, according to the West Bengal CID.

The accused, Mohammad Siyam Hussain, admitted during interrogation in Nepal that a woman aided others in the killing. The woman was identified as the girlfriend of Akhtaruzzaman, a US national and the prime suspect.

After the murder, the perpetrators dismembered Anar's body, disposing of the parts in various locations. The CID's intensive efforts have led to the recovery of some human bones, with ongoing investigations to locate all remains.

