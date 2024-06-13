Biden, Zelenskyy to Sign Major Security Deal Amid G7 Summit

In a pivotal move at the G7 summit in Italy, President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to sign a landmark bilateral security agreement. This deal, aimed at utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, signifies a robust demonstration of American resolve to aid Kyiv against Russian aggression.

The G7, consisting of the world's wealthiest democracies, has reached a tentative agreement on allocating up to $50 billion from these frozen assets. Despite initial resistance from European officials due to legal and financial stability concerns, the plan proposes using the earned interests on these assets to finance Ukraine's defense.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the agreement does not involve deploying U.S. troops directly into Ukraine, aligning with Biden's red line to avoid direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. This arrangement aims to swiftly channel financial resources to fortify Ukraine's resilience against ongoing Russian assaults.

