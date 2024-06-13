"Will work and fulfil promises to develop Odisha," say State Ministers

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha, the other state ministers reiterated their commitment to working and fulfilling promises to make Odisha a developed state. Speaking with ANI, Odisha minister Rabi Narayan Naik said, "The people of my area have a lot of trust in me. The people also trust the BJP that several works will be done for them..."

Asserting that the government will focus on doing development works, Naik said, "This will be a strong government and a lot of development works will be done. Whatever portfolio I receive, I will give my best to it. Whatever responsibility I will be given by the Chief Minister, I will fulfil that." Another Odisha minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, also emphasised that the government will fulfil all its promises to make Odisha a developed state.

He said, "We have said from the beginning that we will be exhibiting strong political willpower to fulfil all the promises made to the people of Odisha. We will fulfil the promises we have made to form a developed state. Whatever Modi guarantee has been given during the campaigning, we will fulfil all the demands, and commitments given in the Sankalp Patra." Speaking about the first Cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday, Harichandan said, "Out of the total commitments, three major commitments have been taken up, which has also been announced by the Chief Minister."

He added further, "Our intention is very clear... In the upcoming days, the dream of seeing Odisha as a developed state will become a reality by this government." Meanwhile, the BJP Odisha also took to its official X handle and posted about the decision taken in the first cabinet meeting.

It said, "The first cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has been held. In this meeting, a decision was taken to open the four doors of the Puri temple from tomorrow morning (June 13) and Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for the corpus fund of the temple. With the decision to come up with the Prosperous Farmers Policy Scheme soon, the minimum support price of paddy has been increased to Rs 3100. Also, an important decision has been taken to implement the Subhadra Yojana within 100 days." A day before, along with Majhi, two deputy Chief Ministers -- Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in. Pravati Parida has become the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath to the first BJP Chief Minister of the state along with his deputies on Wednesday. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of several high-profile leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party including -- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Nitin Gadkari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the dignitaries who arrived in Bhubaneswar to witness the event.

This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign. (ANI)

