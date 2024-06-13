Growing Ties: China’s Support for Maldives’ Sovereignty

An official from China's top political advisory body on Thursday assured President Mohamed Muizzu that the Chinese government respects and supports Maldives' sovereignty, heightening Beijing's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation.

President Muizzu, who has pro-China leanings, took his inaugural official trip to Beijing in November last year and inked several MoUs, including one for defense cooperation.

Bater, the vice chairman of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted that state visits, such as those by President Xi Jinping in 2014 and Muizzu recently, have significantly advanced the cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries.

"The Chinese government respects and supports the Maldives' sovereignty and promotes mutual respect while advancing cooperation between the two nations," Bater reiterated in a statement from Muizzu's office.

Muizzu referred to key developmental projects like the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge and expressed eagerness to strengthen friendly relations.

Both Muizzu and Bater, since taking their respective offices, have expressed their commitment to working closely on future collaborations.

Notably, in March, Muizzu announced that Maldives would receive free "non-lethal" military equipment and training from China, aimed at enhancing the island nation's autonomy.

This marks the first time Maldives has signed a military cooperation deal with China, expanding beyond China's previous role in urban and economic development in Maldives.

China has increasingly won infrastructure contracts and provided humanitarian aid, despite Muizzu's earlier objections to Indian military presence, allowing a Chinese research ship near Male recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)