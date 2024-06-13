Mohan Charan Majhi: Odisha's New Leader Embraces Tradition and Modern Governance

Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Odisha, began his tenure on a high note by operating from the State Guest House temporarily, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Renovations for the Chief Minister's Office at the Lok Seva Bhawan are underway. Majhi, representing Keonjhar in the Assembly, chaired key meetings on parliamentary affairs and urban development in the interim space.

Amid speculations, the CMO clarified that there would be no removal of the 5T Charter and 'Mo Sarkar' boards initiated by the former BJD regime. The administration also denounced misinformation posted on a fake Facebook account regarding these policies.

Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, paid a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, offering prayers as common devotees and mingling with locals at Suando village, birthplace of Odia icon Utakalmani Gopabandhu Das.

