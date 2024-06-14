RSS Leader Critiques BJP's Arrogance and Opposition's Anti-Ram Stance

In pointed remarks on the Lok Sabha poll results, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday criticized the ruling BJP for 'arrogance' and labeled the opposition INDIA bloc as 'anti-Ram'.

Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' in Kanota near Jaipur, Kumar refrained from naming political opponents but implied their attitudes influenced the poll outcome.

'The party that worshipped Lord Ram but became arrogant was halted at 241 seats, becoming the largest party,' Kumar said, referring to Narendra Modi-led BJP. 'Those who had no faith in Ram collectively stopped at 234 seats,' he added about the INDIA bloc.

Kumar reiterated, 'In a true Ram Rajya, those arrogant in their worship of Ram were curbed, and those opposing Ram received no power. God's justice is true and fair.'

He further stated, 'Lord Ram doesn't discriminate or punish. He provides justice to everyone and will continue to do so. Ram always brings justice,' he affirmed, highlighting how Lord Ram protected even Ravana to some extent.

The comments followed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement that a true 'sevak' serves without arrogance, maintaining dignity.

