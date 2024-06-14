Left Menu

Amit Shah Advises BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan on Political Strategy

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan revealed that Amit Shah advised her to focus on intensive political and constituency work. This follows a video showing Shah gesturing animatedly during their interaction, sparking rumors of intra-party conflict. Soundararajan highlighted the significance of their discussion post-2024 Elections.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 08:35 IST
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan disclosed that senior party official Amit Shah had urged her to intensify her political and constituency activities. This revelation came after a video surfaced showing an animated interaction between the two at TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

In a subsequent social media post, Soundararajan clarified that her conversation with Shah was focused on post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced after the Lok Sabha elections. She emphasized that Shah's advice was reassuring and aimed at clearing up any unwarranted speculations.

The interaction between Shah and Soundararajan has drawn attention amidst rumors of internal discord within the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. Soundararajan, who contested and lost from the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat, has been at the center of speculations regarding possible intra-party feuds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

