Sikkim CM Vacates Soreng-Chakung Seat to Prioritize Rhenock

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced his decision to vacate the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency in favor of the Rhenock seat. Tamang, a key figure in the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, had one day left to make this decision as mandated by election rules. His wife Krishna Kumari Rai also resigned from her Namchi-Singhithang constituency seat.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Friday his decision to vacate the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency and continue representing the Rhenock seat.

The SKM supremo, who won two seats in the assembly elections, expressed his decision in a Facebook post. 'I apologize to the people of Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator.'

Tamang felt a pressing need to make this 'crucial announcement' as June 15 marked the last day for his decision, in accordance with the Conduct of Election Rules 1961. His son Aditya Tamang had previously represented Soreng-Chakung. Additionally, Tamang's wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, resigned from her Namchi-Singhithang assembly seat, a day after taking the oath, following her victory over the SDF candidate Bimal Rai.

