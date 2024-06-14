Canada on Brink of Meeting NATO's Defense Spending Target

Canada seems poised to meet NATO's military spending targets, as Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Friday, partly by ramping up investments in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia. This region is warming rapidly due to climate change.

Following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO allies agreed to halt budget cuts and work towards allocating 2% of their GDP on defense within a decade. At that time, Canada was barely spending 1%.

Last year, in light of Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, NATO members decided that 2% should be a minimum spending threshold. According to NATO figures, Canada was spending an estimated 1.33% of GDP on its military budget in 2023.

"My defense spending budget will increase by 27% next year over this year," Blair stated at a meeting with NATO counterparts in Brussels. "We've begun the important processes of acquiring the additional capabilities that we require and to meet NATO's requirements of us." Canada is significantly investing in the high Arctic and developing new military capabilities like maritime sensors to detect threats.

"I believe it brings us inevitably to over 2% of defense spending. But I've got some work to do in order to be able to articulate that both to my own country and to our allies," Blair informed reporters.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has remarked that he expects around two-thirds of the alliance's 32 member countries to spend 2% of GDP on their defense budgets this year, a significant rise from just three countries a decade ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)