Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Paths to Peace at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The discussion took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

The leaders discussed the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the path to peace. Modi also highlighted India's human-centric approach to conflict resolution. Both leaders reviewed bilateral relations, including trade and technological cooperation in agriculture.

Switzerland is set to host the Global Peace Summit, aiming to chart a roadmap for peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the event.

