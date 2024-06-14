Left Menu

Modi and Zelenskyy Discuss Paths to Peace at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India would continue to support a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The leaders discussed the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, bilateral relations, and the Black Sea export corridor during their meeting at the G7 summit.

Updated: 14-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The discussion took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

The leaders discussed the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the path to peace. Modi also highlighted India's human-centric approach to conflict resolution. Both leaders reviewed bilateral relations, including trade and technological cooperation in agriculture.

Switzerland is set to host the Global Peace Summit, aiming to chart a roadmap for peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

