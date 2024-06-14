Putin's Peace Proposal: A Controversial Call for Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced his readiness to order an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and initiate negotiations if Kyiv withdraws troops from regions annexed by Moscow and renounces plans to join NATO. The response from Ukraine characterized Putin's proposal as 'manipulative' and 'absurd.'

This announcement coincided with a Swiss-hosted peace conference, attracting world leaders but excluding Russia, and a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) in Italy. Concurrently, the U.S. and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which Putin denounced.

Putin's speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry outlined conditions for ending the war, including Ukraine's recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, maintaining non-nuclear status, military restrictions, and removing Western sanctions. Ukraine dismissed these demands, continuing its call for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of its territorial sovereignty.

