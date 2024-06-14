Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Hits Back at BJP Amid Expulsion Demands

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has responded to BJP leaders' calls for his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government, following allegations that he ensured the defeat of senior leader Raosaheb Danve. Sattar asserted his strong connection with voters and dismissed the BJP's blame, while decisions on ministerial positions remain pending.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:54 IST
Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Hits Back at BJP Amid Expulsion Demands
Abdul Sattar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has fired back at BJP leaders demanding his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government.

The demands emerged after senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Local BJP leaders accused Sattar of orchestrating Danve's loss.

In a sharp retort, Sattar stated, 'If they win, they take all credit, but when they lose then they blame me,' underscoring his contribution to the constituency.

Sattar expressed confidence in his electoral success, highlighting his strong connection with the public, and mentioned that decisions regarding the guardian ministership of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would be made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024