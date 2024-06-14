Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Hits Back at BJP Amid Expulsion Demands
Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has responded to BJP leaders' calls for his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government, following allegations that he ensured the defeat of senior leader Raosaheb Danve. Sattar asserted his strong connection with voters and dismissed the BJP's blame, while decisions on ministerial positions remain pending.
Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has fired back at BJP leaders demanding his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government.
The demands emerged after senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Local BJP leaders accused Sattar of orchestrating Danve's loss.
In a sharp retort, Sattar stated, 'If they win, they take all credit, but when they lose then they blame me,' underscoring his contribution to the constituency.
Sattar expressed confidence in his electoral success, highlighting his strong connection with the public, and mentioned that decisions regarding the guardian ministership of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would be made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
