Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Hits Back at BJP Amid Expulsion Demands

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has fired back at BJP leaders demanding his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government.

The demands emerged after senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Local BJP leaders accused Sattar of orchestrating Danve's loss.

In a sharp retort, Sattar stated, 'If they win, they take all credit, but when they lose then they blame me,' underscoring his contribution to the constituency.

Sattar expressed confidence in his electoral success, highlighting his strong connection with the public, and mentioned that decisions regarding the guardian ministership of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would be made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

