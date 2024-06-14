Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates for Tech Inclusivity at G7; Addresses Ukraine Conflict with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed monopolies in technology during the G7 Outreach session, calling for inclusivity. In a separate meeting, Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of India's support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the path to peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:10 IST
PM Modi Advocates for Tech Inclusivity at G7; Addresses Ukraine Conflict with Zelenskyy
PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against technological monopolies during a G7 Outreach session, advocating for a more inclusive approach. His remarks emphasized the need to democratize technology to build a fairer society.

On the same day, Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bari, Italy. He reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to achieving lasting peace.

These interactions highlighted India's active diplomatic role and its efforts to influence global discourse on critical issues ranging from technology to international conflict resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024