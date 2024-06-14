PM Modi Advocates for Tech Inclusivity at G7; Addresses Ukraine Conflict with Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed monopolies in technology during the G7 Outreach session, calling for inclusivity. In a separate meeting, Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of India's support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the path to peace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against technological monopolies during a G7 Outreach session, advocating for a more inclusive approach. His remarks emphasized the need to democratize technology to build a fairer society.
On the same day, Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bari, Italy. He reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to achieving lasting peace.
These interactions highlighted India's active diplomatic role and its efforts to influence global discourse on critical issues ranging from technology to international conflict resolution.
