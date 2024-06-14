PM Modi Advocates for Tech Inclusivity at G7; Addresses Ukraine Conflict with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against technological monopolies during a G7 Outreach session, advocating for a more inclusive approach. His remarks emphasized the need to democratize technology to build a fairer society.

On the same day, Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bari, Italy. He reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to achieving lasting peace.

These interactions highlighted India's active diplomatic role and its efforts to influence global discourse on critical issues ranging from technology to international conflict resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)