Paris Court Reinstates Eric Ciotti as Party Chief

A Paris court has overturned the decision to expel Eric Ciotti from France's conservative Republicans party. Ciotti announced that he will continue to serve as party president. This ruling could potentially benefit the far-right National Rally party ahead of parliamentary elections.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:06 IST
  • France

A Paris court ruled on Friday to overturn an earlier decision by France's conservative Republicans party to expel Eric Ciotti as the party chief, said Ciotti, in a move that could boost the far-right National Rally party ahead of parliament elections.

"The Paris court tribunal has suspended the move to expel me from the Republicans. I therefore continue to exercise my functions as party president," said Ciotti on social media platform X, confirming earlier French media reports.

The Republicans party had earlier this week voted to expel Ciotti after he had called for an electoral alliance with Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party.

