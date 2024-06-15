Left Menu

Bipartisan US Delegation's India Visit: Strengthening Ties and Meeting the Dalai Lama

A bipartisan US congressional delegation led by Michael McCaulis, including notable figures like Nancy Pelosi, is visiting India. Their agenda includes strengthening US-India ties and meeting the Dalai Lama. The visit underscores US support for Tibetan autonomy, emphasizing bipartisan consensus in Congress for the Tibetan cause.

A powerful bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaulis, is visiting India to strengthen bilateral ties and meet the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The delegation includes notable political figures such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks, House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern, House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific Ranking Member Ami Bera, and Congress members Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Nicole Malliotakis.

During their stay, scheduled for June 18-19 in Dharamsala, the delegation will meet Indian government officials and representatives of US businesses, highlighting the strategic importance of India, as emphasized by McCaul.

