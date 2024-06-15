Left Menu

Fix water theft instead of indulging in 'melodrama' over crisis: Delhi BJP to AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:19 IST
Fix water theft instead of indulging in 'melodrama' over crisis: Delhi BJP to AAP govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Saturday accused the ruling AAP of indulging in melodrama instead of fixing issues of theft and leakages in the pipelines to address water crisis faced by people in the city.

Citing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs' letter to Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil for his intervention to solve the water crisis in Delhi, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said people fail to understand what it will achieve.

''Despite the Supreme Court's directive to the Delhi government to approach the Yamuna River Board for extra water, the Aam Aadmi Party is now creating a new political drama of approaching Union Water Minister C R Patil,'' the Delhi BJP chief said in a statement.

It is beyond comprehension why the AAP leaders are indulging in ''melodrama'' over the water crisis in Delhi instead of fixing the issues of water theft by tanker mafia and leakages that account up to 70 per cent of water produced in the city, he said.

''The Delhiites fail to understand why the AAP MLAs are approaching the Union water minister when the Supreme Court has said only Upper Yamuna River Board can give extra water to Delhi,'' Sachdeva said.

The AAP MLAs have written a letter to Patil urging his intervention to solve the water crisis faced by the national capital amid the prevailing intense heat wave, party's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey said in a press conference earlier in the day.

The AAP MLAs have also sought time to meet Patil for discussing the water crisis in Delhi.

Sachdeva claimed that Delhi is getting almost full quantity of raw water from Haryana and Uttarakhand, and dared Delhi Water Minister Atishi for a debate over the issue.

The ruling AAP has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna water. Atishi has claimed that water production in the city has gone down because of the adequate availability of raw water from Yamuna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024