PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:32 IST
No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar LS performance
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said there was no question of taking back those leaders who had deserted the two parties.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become Maharashtra chief minister, while the Nationalist Congress Party broke into two factions after Ajit Pawar joined the state government along with eight MLAs in July last year.

Following a stellar performance by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, there is speculation about some leaders from rival factions wanting to return.

During the first press conference of the MVA after Lok Sabha results were announced on June 4, both Thackeray and Sharad Pawar categorically said ''there is no question of taking rebel leaders back''.

In the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke had switched from the Ajit Pawar faction to the one headed by Sharad Pawar and won from Ahmednagar defeating sitting BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil.

Similarly, Bajrang Sonawane also left the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and contested the Lok Sabha polls from Beed on an NCP (SP) ticket. He defeated former state minister and senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

On the other hand, the BJP's tally in the state came down from 23 in the 2019 general elections to nine this time, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP had to be contend with seven and one wins, respectively.

In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress led with 13 wins, followed by nine for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and eight for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

There is reportedly discomfort within the NCP and the Shiv Sena, allies of the ruling BJP, after the swearing in of the Narendra Modi government on June 9.

The Ajit Pawar faction was asked to make do with one berth of minister of state with independent charge, which it refused, while only Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav of the Shinde-led Sena was included in the Union government as minister of state (independent charge) though the party has seven MPs.

