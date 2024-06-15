Rousing reception for Union Minister George Kurian in Kerala

Union Minister George Kurian was accorded a rousing reception by party workers here on Saturday as he arrived in the state for the first time after being inducted into the union cabinet.

He was welcomed by raising slogans and adorning with garlands by BJP workers who gathered at the airport in a large number.

The minister of state for minority affairs, fisheries and animal husbandry and dairying, Kurian, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the party workers and the people of the state for his new stint.

When reporters asked whether he, as a minister of state for fisheries, would address the concerns of fishermen of Muthalapozhi, a coastal hamlet near the state capital which has witnessed a series of boat mishaps in recent years, Kurian said he would study its file in detail and take a decision based on that.

''The stakeholders of Muthalapozhi are fishermen. The expert opinion in the matter should come from them. We should also have technical expertise (to address the issue),'' the minister said.

He said as per his knowledge, the Kerala government is preparing a DPR with regard to Muthalapozhi.

Muthalapozhi at Perumathura is a place where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea.

