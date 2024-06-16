Left Menu

"Hope this will be a better government," Chhattisgarh Governor Harichandan on new government assuming office in Odisha

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has expressed confidence that BJP government in Odisha will be "a better government" and emphasised that people's voice must be heard and their problems solved in a democracy

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 08:54 IST
"Hope this will be a better government," Chhattisgarh Governor Harichandan on new government assuming office in Odisha
Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), June 16 (ANI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has expressed confidence that BJP government in Odisha will be "a better government" and emphasised that people's voice must be heard and their problems solved in a democracy. Harishchandan, a former Odisha Minister also took a veiled dig at the previous BJD government, saying the poor found it difficult to approach the administration.

"I hope this will be a much better government. Because what was happening, you know... if you are in danger, suppose a poor girl has been raped, there is nobody to stand by her where will she go. She must try to approach the person in the administration. Was it there? Administration means an ideal administration and everybody - poor, neglected, and tortured persons - have the right to speak to the administrator that I have been deprived of my rights and duty of ruler is to fulfil it if there is democratic mind. If he doesn't do it, there is no democracy," he said. "In a democracy, people must be heard, and their problems should be solved," he remarked.

Harishchandan had been associated with Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later with the Bharatiya Janata Party. A former member of Odisha assembly, he had also served as state BJP chief in the state. He took oath as Chhattisgarh Governor in February last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed its first government in Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Chief Minister with his team of ministers on June 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024