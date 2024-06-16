"Hope this will be a better government," Chhattisgarh Governor Harichandan on new government assuming office in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), June 16 (ANI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has expressed confidence that BJP government in Odisha will be "a better government" and emphasised that people's voice must be heard and their problems solved in a democracy. Harishchandan, a former Odisha Minister also took a veiled dig at the previous BJD government, saying the poor found it difficult to approach the administration.

"I hope this will be a much better government. Because what was happening, you know... if you are in danger, suppose a poor girl has been raped, there is nobody to stand by her where will she go. She must try to approach the person in the administration. Was it there? Administration means an ideal administration and everybody - poor, neglected, and tortured persons - have the right to speak to the administrator that I have been deprived of my rights and duty of ruler is to fulfil it if there is democratic mind. If he doesn't do it, there is no democracy," he said. "In a democracy, people must be heard, and their problems should be solved," he remarked.

Harishchandan had been associated with Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later with the Bharatiya Janata Party. A former member of Odisha assembly, he had also served as state BJP chief in the state. He took oath as Chhattisgarh Governor in February last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed its first government in Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Chief Minister with his team of ministers on June 12. (ANI)

