BJP Postpones Felicitation for Six New Ministers After Former Minister's Wife's Demise

The BJP postponed a ceremony to honor six newly inducted central ministers from Madhya Pradesh due to the death of former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya’s wife. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers were scheduled to be felicitated. Chouhan had a grand welcome in Bhopal before the event's cancellation.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decision marked by respect and condolence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) postponed a scheduled function to felicitate six newly appointed central ministers from Madhya Pradesh. The event was called off following the demise of former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya's wife, a senior party functionary confirmed.

The ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and others, were set to be honored in Bhopal. BJP General Secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani conveyed the sad news during a press briefing, announcing the postponement of the ceremony originally planned for Sunday evening. The function was to include the garlanding of statues of key BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Prior to the announcement, Chouhan, hailed as the state's most popular leader, received a warm welcome as he arrived in Bhopal from Delhi. His journey to the state party office was marked by enthusiastic interactions with passengers and supporters. The atmosphere was festive until the untimely news necessitated a respectful halt to celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

