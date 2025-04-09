Mamata Banerjee Vows Unity Amid Waqf Act Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed growing concerns among the minority Muslim community regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, assuring them that any policy of divide and rule will not be tolerated in the state.

Speaking at a Jain community event, Banerjee promised to safeguard minority groups and their properties, stressing the importance of unity.

She also urged the public to resist political provocations, referencing recent violence in Murshidabad. Banerjee emphasized her commitment to visiting various religious sites to promote peace and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)