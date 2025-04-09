Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in her state. Addressing the Jain community in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee pledged to safeguard the rights and properties of minorities against any divisive strategies.

The Chief Minister expressed her understanding of the community's grievances regarding the Act, which has sparked concerns among minorities. She assured that no efforts to divide and rule will succeed in Bengal, drawing on regional comparisons with neighboring Bangladesh.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after rigorous debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was passed last week and received the President's assent. However, Banerjee's decision stands as a resistance against the legislative change, highlighting her commitment to minority protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)