Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision not to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state. Speaking to the Jain community in Kolkata, she assured the protection of minority communities and criticized the timing of the Act's passing by India's Parliament.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in her state. Addressing the Jain community in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee pledged to safeguard the rights and properties of minorities against any divisive strategies.
The Chief Minister expressed her understanding of the community's grievances regarding the Act, which has sparked concerns among minorities. She assured that no efforts to divide and rule will succeed in Bengal, drawing on regional comparisons with neighboring Bangladesh.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after rigorous debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was passed last week and received the President's assent. However, Banerjee's decision stands as a resistance against the legislative change, highlighting her commitment to minority protection.
