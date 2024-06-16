US-India Ties Strengthen at USISPF Summit: Biden Administration's First Remarks Post-Election

The annual summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) is set to commence on Monday, featuring addresses from prominent American Senators and senior White House officials. This summit marks the Biden Administration's first remarks following the recently concluded elections in India.

The timing of the USISPF's Annual Summit aligns with the visit of US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan to India for the iCET Dialogue.

Notable participants include Republican Senators Steve Daines and Dan Sullivan, along with White House officials Neera Tanden and Jonathan Finer. Discussions will focus on the iCET initiative, strengthening US-India supply chains, and enhancing bilateral relations.

USISPF will honor Henry R. Kravis with the 2024 Global Leadership Award for his dedication to the US-India relationship. Kravis expressed his gratitude and highlighted India as a key market for KKR, praising its growth and innovation potential.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers and CEO Mukesh Aghi lauded Kravis's visionary approach towards India, crediting KKR's investments for significant advancements in the country. The summit will also feature USISPF board members and over 300 business and political leaders.

