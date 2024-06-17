Putin's Strategic North Korea Visit: Well-Prepared and Promising
Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to North Korea has been thoroughly prepared and is expected to yield positive outcomes, according to foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin. This visit is part of Putin's efforts to strengthen ties with North Korea amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to North Korea has been well prepared and will bring good results, foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying on Monday.
Putin, who has developed closer relations with North Korea since the start of the war in Ukraine, is expected to visit the country shortly.
