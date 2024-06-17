Left Menu

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Political Shakeup

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet established to manage the conflict in Gaza. This decision follows the exit of opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz from the coalition. Moving forward, Netanyahu will hold smaller forums for discussing sensitive issues with select government members.

In a significant political move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet that was overseeing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This development came after opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, who had temporarily joined the coalition, exited the government. Gantz had advocated for a smaller Cabinet to minimize the influence of far-right legislators.

Following this change, Netanyahu intends to handle sensitive issues through smaller meetings with a few government members, according to officials who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

