"Preamble of Constitution is being violated": RJD leader Manoj Jha after NCERT revised class 12th political science textbook

After the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised class 12th political science textbook and referred to the Babri Masjid as a "three-dome structure", Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha on Monday questioned the "silence" of alliance partners (INDIA bloc) over the issue and said the preamble of the Constitution is being "violated." This comes after the NCERT left Babri Masjid out, referring to it only as a "three-dome structure" in its revised Class 12th Political Science textbook. The revision pertains to Chapter 8, 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics'.

"The education policy should be guided by the Constitution...The preamble of the Constitution is being violated...Shouldn't the holocaust, partition and war be taught to the students?... What kind of people are taking decisions ?... The students should know everything that despite hatred, hate and violence India evolved...Why are the alliance partners silent ?... This is an issue related to the future of students," Manoj Jha told ANI. NCERT revised its Class XII political science textbook, saying the change reflects the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The final judgement in the Supreme Court was declared on 9 November 2019. The Supreme Court ordered the land to be handed over to a trust to build the Hindu temple.

New NCERT textbooks have hit the market with several deletions and changes. The revised Class 12 political science textbook, does not mention the Babri Masjid, but refers to it as a "three-domed structure and has condensed the Ayodhya section from four pages to two. Several critical details present in the previous version have been omitted, including the BJP's Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya, the involvement of kar sevaks, the communal violence following the Babri Masjid's demolition on December 6, 1992, the imposition of President's rule in BJP-governed states, and the BJP's expression of regret regarding the Ayodhya events

The NCERT is revising the curriculum of the school textbooks in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (ANI)

