BJP Criticizes Congress over Dynastic Politics Amid Gandhi Sibling Seat Switch

The BJP on Monday leveled heavy criticism against the Congress, accusing the party of indulging in 'dynastic politics' following Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate Wayanad for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest in the by-elections.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala remarked, 'With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat for his sister, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family.' He pointed out that Sonia Gandhi would be in the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli, and Priyanka in the Lok Sabha from Wayanad, calling this a 'symbol of dynasticism.'

Poonawalla further alleged that Gandhi's choice to vacate Wayanad betrays the constituency and keeps the Gandhi family's 'political legacy' intact with its son. He also added that Gandhi did not leave Rae Bareli fearing a potential BJP win in any subsequent by-election, claiming that Gandhi's victory there was supported by the Samajwadi Party.

