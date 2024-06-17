"Railway Minister is busy creating reels while...":Supriya Shrinate lashes out at BJP govt over Kanchanjunga Express accident

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government over Kanchanjunga Express accident, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned the central government for not taking any steps to prevent such mishaps like the Balasore train accident, adding that Railway Minister is busy creating reels while PM Modi is not bothered. Questioning the government over the increased rail accidents, Supriya Shrinate said, "The amount of devastation that occurred in the regime of Narendra Modi has never happened before. There have been several accidents in the railways for the past 10 years. According to government reports, 1,117 accidents in the past 10 years have caused the loss of lives as well as public property. This number is pretty much higher than normal and it means 11 accidents per month. Who is responsible for this? Who is answerable?

She further stated, "The Railway Minister is busy creating reels while PM Modi is not bothered about it. He is busy with his abroad visits. After a tragic Balasore accident, did they take any measures to prevent such mishaps in railways in the future? Now, one more tragic incident has happened. I think this government is not indolent rather it is insensitive. They have zero accountability." This reaction came after the death of at least eight people and injury of 25 -30 individuals reported after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district. On Amit Shah's high-level meeting on the situation of Manipur, Shrinate said, "The foremost question that should be raised is why the Prime Minister didn't visit Manipur and assure them of peace. The children and women of Manipur are forced to live in camps. The Internet gets suspended over a period of time. People are thirsting for each other's blood. What this government is doing? Why this high-level meeting does not discuss PM Modi's awaited visit to Manipur to sympathize with the public?"

She stated that Manipur needs a healer but they are increasing their pain by quoting, "Manipur ko marham chahiye aur aap unke jamkhom pe namak chidak rahe." Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Manipur.

Hitting out at the BJP government on the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, she asserted, "Their claim of establishing peace and maintaining internal security has been dismissed by the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Initially, these terror attacks were limited to Kashmir, but they are extending to Jammu also. Is this the reality of internal security? Our majors and colonels are shedding their blood but Narendra Modi is quiet." Recently, the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir territory experienced a bunch of terror attacks. In Reasi, the bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured. While the terrorists had also attacked Hiranagar village in Kathua district and other spots too.

On alleged NEET-UG exam results scam and paper leak, she said, "Just after taking charge, Dharmendra Pradhan declared that papers were not leaked. But the paper leak case has come from Bihar and the accused is arrested. What will he say now? This government can't even conduct an exam properly. Today, the future of 24 lakh students is at stake. What the Minister will say to students? Will he ask for forgiveness from students? Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who got "grace marks" in the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (undergraduate) exam will be cancelled and the candidates will have a chance to reappear for the exam. (ANI)

