Putin Seeks North Korean Alliance Amid US-Led Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for supporting his actions in Ukraine and announced closer cooperation to counter US-led sanctions. During his visit to Pyongyang, he emphasized the countries' shared opposition to Western ambitions and discussed plans for independent trade and payment systems.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korea for backing his Ukraine invasion, emphasizing their intent to jointly counteract US-led sanctions. Arriving in Pyongyang for a pivotal summit with Kim Jong Un, Putin's rare visit underscores the tightening alliance in response to Western confrontations.

In an op-ed for North Korean state media, Putin appreciated Pyongyang's steadfast support and reiterated commitments to opposing Western efforts to block a multipolar world order. The meeting marks Putin's first trip to North Korea in over two decades, signaling a significant step in their geopolitical strategy.

Addressing their plans, Putin revealed ambitions for developing novel trade and payment systems free from Western oversight. Alongside discussions on tourism, culture, and education, the leaders also touched on potential military exchanges, reflecting a deepening partnership amid mounting international sanctions.

