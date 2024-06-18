Left Menu

Conflict of Alliances: Annie Raja Questions Congress' Stance

CPI leader Annie Raja questions Congress' decision to have Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad, following Rahul Gandhi's vacating the seat. Raja challenges Congress on their real enemy: communal-fascist forces or Left parties, emphasizing the importance of unity in the INDIA alliance against communalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:19 IST
Annie Raja
  • Country:
  • India

CPI leader Annie Raja has posed critical questions to Congress following the decision to nominate Priyanka Gandhi for the Wayanad seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to PTI, Raja highlighted the dwindling number of women in Parliament and emphasized the need for political parties to address this decline.

Raja expressed respect for Congress' decision but questioned whether the party views communal-fascist forces or Left parties as their primary adversary. She stressed that the decrease in NDA's numbers does not equate to the weakening of communal-fascist forces.

While the LDF and UDF remain adversaries in Kerala, both Congress and Left parties are part of the INDIA alliance. Raja underscored the necessity for leftist, democratic, and secular forces to unite against fascism and called for introspection within the INDIA bloc to strengthen their coalition.

