Conflict of Alliances: Annie Raja Questions Congress' Stance

CPI leader Annie Raja has posed critical questions to Congress following the decision to nominate Priyanka Gandhi for the Wayanad seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to PTI, Raja highlighted the dwindling number of women in Parliament and emphasized the need for political parties to address this decline.

Raja expressed respect for Congress' decision but questioned whether the party views communal-fascist forces or Left parties as their primary adversary. She stressed that the decrease in NDA's numbers does not equate to the weakening of communal-fascist forces.

While the LDF and UDF remain adversaries in Kerala, both Congress and Left parties are part of the INDIA alliance. Raja underscored the necessity for leftist, democratic, and secular forces to unite against fascism and called for introspection within the INDIA bloc to strengthen their coalition.

