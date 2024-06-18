Left Menu

Mann Ki Baat Returns: Modi Invites Ideas for June 30 Broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the return of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast from June 30. He urged citizens to share ideas and inputs for the program. This broadcast, paused due to elections, encourages public engagement via MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App, and a designated phone number.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his popular 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast will resume on June 30, following a hiatus due to the elections.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his delight and urged the public to contribute ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode. ''I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,'' Modi stated in his message.

The last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' aired on February 25 before the Lok Sabha elections. In the 110th episode, Modi encouraged first-time voters to participate in record numbers and cast their maiden vote for the country. The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct had resulted in the temporary suspension of the broadcast to ensure impartiality during the elections.

