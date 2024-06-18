Ireland's Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan to Step Down from Coalition
Eamon Ryan, the head of Ireland's Green Party and part of the three-party coalition government, is set to step down. The decision is expected to be announced following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to RTE News. A Green Party spokesperson did not provide further comments.
The head of Ireland's Green Party, the smallest part of a three-party coalition government, is to step down, Irish media reported on Tuesday.
Eamon Ryan is to make the announcement following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, RTE News reported. A Green Party spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
