Ireland's Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan to Step Down from Coalition

Eamon Ryan, the head of Ireland's Green Party and part of the three-party coalition government, is set to step down. The decision is expected to be announced following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to RTE News. A Green Party spokesperson did not provide further comments.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:48 IST
The head of Ireland's Green Party, the smallest part of a three-party coalition government, is to step down, Irish media reported on Tuesday.

Eamon Ryan is to make the announcement following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, RTE News reported. A Green Party spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

